Kentucky conservation fund wins award for preservation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The American Battlefield Trust has recognized the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund for helping preserve battlefields and historic sites.

American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer recognized the fund last week for a "monumental contribution" to the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site in Boyle County.

The fund is a program of the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves in the Energy and Environment Cabinet. Sale of "Nature's Finest" license plates partly fund it.

It has funded the conservation of more than 90,000 acres (36,422 hectares) since 1994. That includes part of the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site, the Battle of Munfordville at Green River Natural Area and Blue Licks Battlefield State Park and Nature Preserve. It also includes Tebb's Bend Battlefield Heritage Area, Camp Nelson National Monument, Fort Heiman National Battlefield and the Lincoln Boyhood Home.

