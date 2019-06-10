Racing HOF seeking artists' contributions for new display - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Racing HOF seeking artists' contributions for new display

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame wants to create a panoramic work for its Race Day Gallery and is asking artists to submit original concepts for the project.

Artists must submit their contributions in a format that can be resized, and any submissions will remain the property of the artist until a final decision is made by the museum. The style, artwork and subject matter is up to the artist but should convey the excitement of the sport in action.

Appropriate credit line and-or the artist's signature will be included with all reproductions and a biography of the artists will be included within the gallery.

Artwork selected will become property of the Museum.

The completed work will be unveiled next year.

