Superman Celebration wraps up with costume contest

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The final events of Metropolis' 41st Superman Celebration wrapped up Sunday as hundreds gathered at the Superman Square.

The annual festival lasts five days and has a multitude of events and activities, ending with Sunday's car show, super hero trivia, costume parade, and costume contest.

More than a dozen costume clad super heroes fully committed to their character as super fans crowded around for photos.

Michelle Lyzenga, a volunteer at this year's festival said, "Everybody seems to have had a great time. They love showing off the costumes that they've made, getting together, and just being nerds together, but this is our last big event of the weekend".

Lyzenga said the costume contest was a great way to end this year's festival.

