Superman Celebration wraps up with costume contest

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The final events of Metropolis' 41st Superman Celebration wrapped up Sunday as hundreds gathered at the Superman Square.
DALLAS (AP) - At least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.
HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have stepped up to support children in their community.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois dispensaries are staffing up and remodeling in preparation for the legalization of recreational marijuana.
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.
(WSIL) -- One more day of scattered showers, then we should finally see some clearing.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- A Johnson County man will spend time in prison for a residential burglary in Vienna.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has mobilized its third round-the-clock team to assist the flooding fight in Monroe County.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Community members gathered in Mt. Vernon for the inaugural Home Brewers Festival Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens of kids participated in the 46th Annual Fishing Derby at Crab Orchard Lake.
