Cherokee descendants bike Trail of Tears - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cherokee descendants bike Trail of Tears

Posted: Updated:

VIENNA (WSIL) -- More than 20 Cherokee descendants made their way through Southern Illinois on Sunday during the "Remember the Removal" bike ride.

The annual ride marks 180 years since the Cherokee people reached Indian Territory following their journey on the Trail of Tear. This ride allows young Cherokees to retrace that route on bicycles.

The groups journey spans about 950 miles, and the group averages about 60 miles a day. Their trip began in Georgia and will  end in Oklahoma.

Sydnie Pierce, a Cherokee from Locust Grove Oklahoma, says that it's important to remember the dark periods of history. 

"Us from Oklahoma. We don't have a whole lot of hills, so when we started off in the mountains there was Cumberland, we did struggle, but like I said, we're strong, our ancestors survived, and that's what we thought about. That's what got us up the hill, and here we are; we're still making it." she said.

This is the 35th year for the ride. 

A ceremony will be held in Oklahoma when the young riders make it back.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.