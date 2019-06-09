Dry weather and sunshine make their return tomorrow

WSIL -- Spotty showers stuck around the area this afternoon and evening but they are finally on their way out.

The isolated showers will slowly diminish tonight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. A cold front will push through finally bringing us some drier air tomorrow. Clouds will likely linger tomorrow morning but will slowly clear from west to east leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Northwest winds will be a bit breezy behind the front, gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will stay below normal topping out in the upper 70s.

The next chance for rain will return Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update on News 3 tomorrow morning.