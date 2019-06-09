GOP donor funds abortion referendum effort - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GOP donor funds abortion referendum effort

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a political action committee aimed at overturning Missouri's restrictive new abortion law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a filing with campaign regulators shows David Humphreys of Joplin contributed to the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape & Incest. The donation comes after Humphreys said he would back a referendum asking voters to overturn the new law if Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it.

Humphreys publicly urged Parson to veto the abortion bill, which bans abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy with exceptions only for medical emergencies. Humphreys said the lack of exceptions for rape and incest is bad public policy.

Humphreys and his family contributed more than $14 million to Republicans during the 2016 election cycle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.