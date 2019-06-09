Missouri River boat race delayed because of flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An annual paddle boat race on the Missouri River is being postponed because of flooding.

The organizers of Missouri River 340 announced the decision Friday.

Race director Scott Mansker said in a Facebook post that the river would be in a "dangerous condition," through July 16-19, the event's scheduled dates.

He says it would be impossible for paddlers to safely navigate the river because it is too high after weeks of heavy rains.

A new date will depend on the river's water levels in the next few weeks.

Paddlers may participate in the rescheduled race or defer their registration until 2020.

