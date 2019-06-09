Missouri River boat race delayed because of flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri River boat race delayed because of flooding

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An annual paddle boat race on the Missouri River is being postponed because of flooding.

The organizers of Missouri River 340 announced the decision Friday.

Race director Scott Mansker said in a Facebook post that the river would be in a "dangerous condition," through July 16-19, the event's scheduled dates.

He says it would be impossible for paddlers to safely navigate the river because it is too high after weeks of heavy rains.

A new date will depend on the river's water levels in the next few weeks.

Paddlers may participate in the rescheduled race or defer their registration until 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.