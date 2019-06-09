Police: Off-duty Chicago cop's car hit restaurant killing 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Off-duty Chicago cop's car hit restaurant killing 1

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police are investigating a car crash that left one woman dead and another injured after an off-duty police officer's vehicle struck a restaurant.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities allege the officer was cut off by another motorist and crashed into the restaurant to avoid collision in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The officer's vehicle hit two women at the restaurant.

A 34-year-old woman was pinned underneath the car and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for a leg injury.

Police said the off-duty officer was in a personal vehicle at the time of the crash. The officer was hospitalized for a neck injury.

The department's major accidents team is investigating.

