Hamilton County deputies purchase new swings for park

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have stepped up to support children in their community.

The deputies used their own money to buy three new swings for the Broughton Park. In May, someone vandalized the park's swings, cutting them all. 

"One thing that we strive to convey is a sense of community," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post Sunday.

Deputy Whitlow and Deputy Bryson presented the swings to Broughton Mayor David Essary. 
 

