Chicago gets $300K boost in grants for youth apprenticeships

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say Chicago has received $300,000 in grant money to help expand apprenticeships for young people.

The money is going to a partnership between Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago and the city. It's called Career Launch Chicago.

The money comes from several groups including New America and the Chicago Community Trust. It'll be used to help students in the areas of information technology, manufacturing and health care.

Apprenticeships usually include classroom learning, paid job training, mentorship and a chance a full time job when the program is finished. Chicago students in the program will also get the chance to earn college credit.

