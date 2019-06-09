Rain: Here today, gone tomorrow

WSIL -- One more day of scattered showers, then we should finally see some clearing. Our best chance of scattered showers will be this afternoon. We should see showers diminishing in frequency and intensity through the evening hours. A bit more sunshine than yesterday will likely lead to slightly higher temperatures, but with still mostly cloudy skies and showers, we should top out in the low 80's.

A cold front should bring drier air overnight and into Monday.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.