Man sentenced for burglary in Vienna

VIENNA (WSIL) -- A Johnson County man will spend time in prison for burglarizing a home earlier this month.

On June 1 police responded to a residence in Vienna for a burglary where they found Joshua D. Hileman, 31, and took him into custody.

The Vienna Police Department posted on its Facebook page Saturday night that Hileman plead guilty and court documents reveal he was sentenced on Monday to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Goreville man also plead guilty to an aggravated domestic battery case and was ordered to serve four years in prison concurrent with the residential burglary sentence.