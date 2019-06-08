Fishing Derby brings kids out to Crab Orchard Lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fishing Derby brings kids out to Crab Orchard Lake

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens of kids participated in the 46th Annual Fishing Derby at Crab Orchard Lake.  

The event is held each year to help kids gain experience in fishing and to help some learn how to fish for the first time.

Neil Vincent, the visitor services manager for Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, says the competition had various categories with numerous prizes including tackle boxes, rods, and reels.

"They're doing very well. I've seen a lot of small bluegill. We have had a 12-and-a-half inch catfish, that's the largest I know of. It looks like it's been a pretty good time," said Vincent. 

Next weekend is Illinois free fishing weekend. Anyone is allowed to fish at the refuge, even if you do not have a fishing license or it is expired.

