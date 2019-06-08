Mt. Vernon celebrates first Home Brewers Festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon celebrates first Home Brewers Festival

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Community members gathered in Mt. Vernon for the inaugural Home Brewers Festival Saturday.

The festival showcased the art of home brewing with stouts, porters, and craft beers made from all over the state of Illinois.

There were nearly 20 home brewers and more than 50 different styles of beers to try.

The President of the Festival, Jason Hulbert, said there's been a lot of positive feedback on the festival and the beer.

"There's so many different styles; from Stouts to Porters, there's fruit beer that has cheery, peach mango, there's something for everybody. We've gotten a lot of positive comments from the individuals sampling the beer and the brewers." said Hulbert.

He went on to say that this event is the culmination of a year and a half of planning and that organizers are already looking forward to expanding the event next year.
 

