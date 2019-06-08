Mt. Vernon celebrates first Home Brewers Festival

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Community members gathered in Mt. Vernon for the inaugural Home Brewers Festival Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens of kids participated in the 46th Annual Fishing Derby at Crab Orchard Lake.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Hundreds spent their Saturday in downtown Benton for the 3rd Annual Farm City Days.
NEW YORK (AP) - Grocery stores owned by Kroger across the country are recalling store-label frozen berries because they might be contaminated with hepatitis A.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The amount of untested rape kits with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab has substantially increased since last August, when a new law mandating police to submit kits within 14 days took effect.
CHICAGO (AP) - An unusually wet spring resulted in a delay in the planting of the Illinois corn crop.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said the double locks at the Big Muddy Levee in the Oakwood Bottoms were sealed Friday evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri says it will stop taking in feral adult cats trapped by animal control officers this summer in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas.
(WSIL) -- Most areas started out dry this morning but will likely see showers at some point this afternoon.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Randolph County Board of Commissioners is planning ahead in case of a levee failure upstream in Monroe County.
