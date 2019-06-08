Benton celebrates 'Farm City Days' downtown

BENTON (WSIL) -- Hundreds spent their Saturday in downtown Benton for the 3rd Annual Farm City Days.

The festival started back in the mid 1970's with animal judging, lawnmower races, foods, and crafts. Organizers revived the tradition in 2017, bringing back old ideas and creating new ones.

A parade down North Main Street kicked off the festival Saturday morning and Event Coordinator, Steven Browning, says there was a big turnout even with the rain.

Browning says it's events like this that give the Franklin County Farm Bureau the ability to go to the high schools and teach agriculture.

"We want to teach agriculture to the younger generation. We want to get kids excited about farming and agriculture. All the proceeds that we raise from this event go to 'Ag in the Classroom' and Franklin County," said Browning.