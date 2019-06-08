Showers and storms continue but a break is on the way

WSIL -- Showers and thunderstorms continue to impact the region tonight but we have some changes on the way.

Showers and storms will stick with us tonight and into tomorrow, keep the rain gear on standby. The good news is there is no major threat for severe weather. However, as some of these slow moving storms move through heavy rainfall could lead to the chances for localized flooding. Remember, turn around don't drown. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s and highs tomorrow afternoon will warm into the low 80s.

Shower chances may linger through the weekend but our next dry day returns Monday.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.