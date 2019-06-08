State mobilizes 3rd round-the-clock flood-fighting team - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State mobilizes 3rd round-the-clock flood-fighting team

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has mobilized its third round-the-clock team to assist the flooding fight in Monroe County.

IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau (tayt-na-DOH') said Saturday that the latest Joint Quick Reactionary Task Force will be based in Valmeyer along the Mississippi River..

Valmeyer is 26 miles (42 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The other two teams are in Hardin and Jerseyville

Tate-Nadeau says the teams are responsible for monitoring levees, helping to bolster levees and assisting the community in an emergency setting.

The National Weather Service predicts that the Mississippi will continue rising to near-record levels. Overly saturated levees are prompting state and local officials to recommend that residents evacuate .

The state has mobilized more than 400 National Guard members and established a unified command center.

