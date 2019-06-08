Pilot suffers minor injury in Missouri small plane crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pilot suffers minor injury in Missouri small plane crash

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in western Missouri say a pilot suffered only minor injuries when his small airplane crashed at the Lee's Summit Airport.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened Friday evening. Emergency responders called to the airport just east of Kansas City found the single-engine plane just off the runway at the northeast edge of the airport. It was unclear whether the crash happened during landing or takeoff.

Lee's Summit police Sgt. Chris Depue says damage to the plane was extensive, but that the pilot - the only person in the plane at the time of the crash - was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The pilot's name has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

