Jackson County EMA: Locks sealed, road repair ongoing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The amount of untested rape kits with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab has substantially increased since last August, when a new law mandating police to submit kits within 14 days took effect.
CHICAGO (AP) - An unusually wet spring resulted in a delay in the planting of the Illinois corn crop.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said the double locks at the Big Muddy Levee in the Oakwood Bottoms were sealed Friday evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri says it will stop taking in feral adult cats trapped by animal control officers this summer in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas.
(WSIL) -- Most areas started out dry this morning but will likely see showers at some point this afternoon.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Randolph County Board of Commissioners is planning ahead in case of a levee failure upstream in Monroe County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A geodesic dome that has been in Carbondale for nearly 60 years will host a yard sale to help preserve Richard Buckminster Fuller's signature creation.
(WSIL) -- The Mega Millions website says a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers Friday night to win the $530 million jackpot.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Super Con is being held during the 41st annual Superman Celebration.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The West City Police Department is investigating multiple uses of counterfeit money.
