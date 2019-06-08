Jackson County EMA: Locks sealed, road repair ongoing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County EMA: Locks sealed, road repair ongoing

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Jackson County officials say crews have completed lock repair on the Big Muddy Levee.

In a post to its Facebook page Saturday morning, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said the double locks at the Big Muddy Levee in the Oakwood Bottoms were sealed Friday evening

Work continues to build up and repair Little Levee Road and Smokey Road. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.