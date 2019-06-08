Missouri State Highway Patrol testing rape kits at low rate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri State Highway Patrol testing rape kits at low rate

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The amount of untested rape kits with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab has substantially increased since last August, when a new law mandating police to submit kits within 14 days took effect.

The Kansas City Star reports that as of May 1, 403 kits were untested. The agency's website, which posts monthly updates, shows there were 179 in August.

The figures indicate the kits are not being tested at a higher rate despite more continuing to be submitted. Advocates say that increasing kit testing should also be required.

MSHP director Brian Hoey says that some highway patrol lab workers have been moved within the division and a new section in the lab designed to screen kits is being established.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.