More showers to continue today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri says it will stop taking in feral adult cats trapped by animal control officers this summer in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas.
(WSIL) -- Most areas started out dry this morning but will likely see showers at some point this afternoon.
RANDOLPH CO. (WSIL) -- The Randolph County Board of Commissioners is planning ahead in case of a levee failure upstream in Monroe County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A geodesic dome that has been in Carbondale for nearly 60 years will host a yard sale to help preserve Richard Buckminster Fuller's signature creation.
(WSIL) -- The Mega Millions website says a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers Friday night to win the $530 million jackpot.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Super Con is being held during the 41st annual Superman Celebration.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The West City Police Department is investigating multiple uses of counterfeit money.
(WSIL) -- President Trump late Friday night tweeted that the U.S. had reached a deal with Mexico, and that he will suspend plans to impose tariffs on the country, because Mexico 'has agreed to take strong measures' on migrants.
(WSIL) -- Drivers aren't the only ones frustrated with the increase in the Illinois gas tax, trucking companies also fear this tax increase could cost them thousands.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) — Flood waters in Jackson County cause even more problems for farmers already struggling with a wet planting season.
