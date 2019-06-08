More showers to continue today

(WSIL) -- Most areas started out dry this morning but will likely see showers at some point this afternoon.

A passing shower is possible this morning, but the main focus for more developing showers will be during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances will stick around through most of the evening and into overnight hours. With all the cloud cover and a slight north wind, temperatures are only expected to climb into the upper 70's Saturday.

Sunday, the rain chance decreases but hangs around. Monday looks like our next dry day.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.