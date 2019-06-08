Yard sale to help preserve Carbondale's Buckminster Fuller Dome

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A geodesic dome that has been in Carbondale for nearly 60 years will host a yard sale to help preserve Richard Buckminster Fuller's signature creation.

On Saturday, the Bucky Board will open the dome's gates to local shoppers starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 4 p. m. to sell items ranging from dishes to toys and other collectibles with all proceeds going towards preserving the dome.

Board secretary Judy Ashby hopes the event will help people stay interested in historical architecture.

"We've been dedicated to restoring and preserving this building for some time now with the intent of developing a museum that will be a piece of focal interest for the community," Ashby said.

The home is located at 407 South Forest Ave. and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006.