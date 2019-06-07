Suspect sought in counterfeit cash case

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The West City Police Department is investigating multiple uses of counterfeit money.

The latest incidents happened Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 3:12 A.M. and 11:25 A.M.

A woman captured on surveillance images is suspected of using the fake cash. She was seen driving a white Kia Soul.

Officers ask if you can identity her, contact the West City Police Department at 618-435-6112.

