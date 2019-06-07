Suspect sought in counterfeit cash case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect sought in counterfeit cash case

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The West City Police Department is investigating multiple uses of counterfeit money. 

The latest incidents happened Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 3:12 A.M. and 11:25 A.M. 

A woman captured on surveillance images is suspected of using the fake cash. She was seen driving a white Kia Soul.

Officers ask if you can identity her, contact the West City Police Department at 618-435-6112. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.