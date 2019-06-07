President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico

(WSIL) -- President Trump late Friday night tweeted that the U.S. had reached a deal with Mexico, and that he will suspend plans to impose tariffs on the country, because Mexico 'has agreed to take strong measures' on migrants.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," he tweeted.

"The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!"

Trump announced earlier this month that beginning on June 10, a 5% tariff would be imposed on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico "until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP."

