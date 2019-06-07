Fuel tax could cost trucking companies thousands

(WSIL) -- Drivers aren't the only ones frustrated with the increase in the Illinois gas tax, trucking companies also fear this tax increase could cost them thousands.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) — Flood waters in Jackson County cause even more problems for farmers already struggling with a wet planting season.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Crews are repairing the Big Muddy Levee lock at Oakwood Bottoms by backfilling to seal off the water.
WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A sheriff in southwestern Illinois is urging some residents to consider evacuating because of the high level of the Mississippi River.
WHITE CO. (WSIL) -- A 14-year-old on parole was taken into custody after stealing a vehicle in Wayne County, attempting to break into a business in Mt. Vernon, and leading police on a chase.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about lane closures on Route 51.
(WSIL) -- We expect showers in the region Saturday and Sunday, but it will likely be scattered activity.
(WSIL) -- Radar images posted by the National Weather Service in San Diego show a massive swarm of ladybugs.
(WSIL) -- Could you make it one week without your smartphone? If so, you could be $1,000 richer.
NEW YORK (AP) - NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.
