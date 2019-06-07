12th annual Super Con comes to Metropolis

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Super Con is being held during the 41st annual Superman Celebration.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The West City Police Department is investigating multiple uses of counterfeit money.
(WSIL) -- President Trump late Friday night tweeted that the U.S. had reached a deal with Mexico, and that he will suspend plans to impose tariffs on the country, because Mexico 'has agreed to take strong measures' on migrants.
(WSIL) -- Drivers aren't the only ones frustrated with the increase in the Illinois gas tax, trucking companies also fear this tax increase could cost them thousands.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) — Flood waters in Jackson County cause even more problems for farmers already struggling with a wet planting season.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Crews are repairing the Big Muddy Levee lock at Oakwood Bottoms by backfilling to seal off the water.
WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A sheriff in southwestern Illinois is urging some residents to consider evacuating because of the high level of the Mississippi River.
WHITE CO. (WSIL) -- A 14-year-old on parole was taken into custody after stealing a vehicle in Wayne County, attempting to break into a business in Mt. Vernon, and leading police on a chase.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about lane closures on Route 51.
