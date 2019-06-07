12th annual Super Con comes to Metropolis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

12th annual Super Con comes to Metropolis

Posted: Updated:

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- Comic Book fans flocked to Metropolis today for the 12th annual Super Con.

Super Con is being held during the 41st annual Superman Celebration

The pop-culture and superhero convention includes comic books, vintage toys, collectibles and much more, from 50 different vendors.

Super Con takes place Friday through Sunday, June 7-9 and is free to the public.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.