Lock repair continues on the Big Muddy River

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has issued an update on the Big Muddy Levee.

The sheriff's office says the levee has not been breached.

Crews are repairing the Big Muddy Levee lock at Oakwood Bottoms by backfilling to seal off the water. The lock is expected to be sealed by late Friday afternoon.

Any updates will be posted to the Jackson County EMA website and/or Facebook page.