Teens in stolen vehicle attempt burglary, flee police

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A sheriff in southwestern Illinois is urging some residents to consider evacuating because of the high level of the Mississippi River.
WHITE CO. (WSIL) -- A 14-year-old on parole was taken into custody after stealing a vehicle in Wayne County, attempting to break into a business in Mt. Vernon, and leading police on a chase.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about lane closures on Route 51.
(WSIL) -- We expect showers in the region Saturday and Sunday, but it will likely be scattered activity.
(WSIL) -- Radar images posted by the National Weather Service in San Diego show a massive swarm of ladybugs.
(WSIL) -- Could you make it one week without your smartphone? If so, you could be $1,000 richer.
NEW YORK (AP) - NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man will spend 30 months in prison for a traffic accident that killed a 5-year-old boy.
(CNN) -- The United States and Russian Navies are at odds over an apparent near collision in the Pacific Friday with each side blaming the other.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day Friday.
