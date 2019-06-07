Teens in stolen vehicle attempt burglary, flee police

WHITE CO. (WSIL) -- A 14-year-old on parole was taken into custody after stealing a vehicle in Wayne County, attempting to break into a business in Mt. Vernon, and leading police on a chase.

The teen, along with a second 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were picked up by law enforcement early Friday in White County.

White County Sheriff Doug Maier says his department was notified around 4:30 a.m. Friday that a 2016 GMC pickup truck reported stolen out of Wayne County had been tracked to the Centerville area and was now in the Crossville area.

It was discovered that the vehicle had been used in an attempted break-in at a Mt. Vernon pawn shop and had fled from Mt. Vernon Police.

About 15 minutes later, Sheriff Maier spotted the truck on a dead-end road at the end of County Road 1200E just south of County Road 1925N. Three teens were in the vehicle.

Maier says the 14-year-old driver told authorities it was his uncle's vehicle, and they were "just road tripping." The teen also explained that he was on parole.

All three teens were taken to the White County Jail. Maier says the 14-year-old driver was held on a warrant for the Department of Corrections. The 16-year-old and second 14-year-old were released to their guardians.

Maier says the 14-year-old driver will likely face more charges.

