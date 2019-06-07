People in SW Illinois county advised to consider evacuating - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

People in SW Illinois county advised to consider evacuating

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) - A sheriff in southwestern Illinois is urging some residents to consider evacuating because of the high level of the Mississippi River.

Monroe County is south of St. Louis. The National Weather Service says the river could crest at 45.9 feet (13.99 meters) by Sunday at St. Louis, just 4 feet (1.2 meters) below the record set in 1993.

Sheriff Neal Rohlfing says more rain could complicate a "rapidly evolving situation." He says the crest has changed many times this week. People who leave their homes can stay at Valmeyer High School, which has been designated as a shelter.

The Illinois and Missouri and transportation departments have closed many roads in the region.

