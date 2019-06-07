Road work on Route 51 set to begin Monday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Road work on Route 51 set to begin Monday

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about lane closures on Route 51.

Milling and paving is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 10, weather permitting. If weather interferes, work will begin Tuesday.

Crews will be closing one lane at 7 a.m. daily, from Pleasant Hill road to Old Route 51, south of Carbondale. 

That work is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Drivers should use extreme caution in the work zone. Minor delays are expected. 

