Showers for Saturday and Sunday

(WSIL) -- We expect showers in the region Saturday and Sunday, but it will likely be scattered activity. Many locations in southern Illinois will see small rain totals.

It will be the kind of weekend to keep your outdoor plans BUT know how you will adjust if one of the scattered showers moves over you.

The outlook for next week looks drier, but not completely dry.

Jim has an updated forecast and a check of radar for you on News 3 this evening.