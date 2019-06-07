Missouri abortion clinic's lab reaccredited after review - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri abortion clinic's lab reaccredited after review

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri health officials say they're still seeking answers from the state's only abortion clinic about why patients were unaware that they remained pregnant after what the officials described as "failed surgical abortions."

The state health department said Friday that officials investigated why the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic and its contracted laboratory confirmed the presence of fetal tissue in biological material extracted during surgical abortions on some women who nevertheless remained pregnant.

Agency Director Dr. Randall Williams says the lab provisionally lost its license but was reaccredited Thursday "based on their willingness to fully comply with the investigation."

The lab didn't immediately reply to a Friday request for comment.

The state is still investigating the clinic but has been unable to interview some physicians. Planned Parenthood has said those physicians are not staffers, so the organization can't force them to cooperate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.