Distributor pleads guilty in morphine-related death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Distributor pleads guilty in morphine-related death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man faces sentencing in September after admitting to distributing the morphine that caused an overdose death.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Connor Wentz of Ballwin, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to one count of distribution of morphine that caused the death of another.

Court documents indicate that the 19-year-old victim was found unresponsive in a Chesterfield, Missouri, home on Dec. 22, 2015. An autopsy revealed that the victim died of morphine intoxication.

