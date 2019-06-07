Trial delayed again for man facing child sex, abuse charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Trial has been postponed again for a man facing 44 felony child sex and abuse charges in Nevada and a separate murder charge in Illinois where the body of his 6-year-old daughter was found.

Jason Scott Quate's trial had been due to start Monday in Las Vegas, but the date was reset for next March.

Quate is 36. His trial was first postponed last October. Prosecutors say he'll go before a jury first in Las Vegas.

If convicted, he could face hundreds of years in prison in Nevada.

The murder charge in St. Clair County, Illinois, stems from the discovery of his daughter's body at an abandoned St. Louis-area home.

The case came to light after Quate's wife sought refuge at a Las Vegas domestic violence shelter in June 2017.

