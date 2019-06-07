Police ID man fatally shot by St. Louis officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police ID man fatally shot by St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified the man fatally shot by an officer.

Police on Friday identified the man as 26-year-old Rodnell Cotton of St. Louis. He was shot Thursday after allegedly shooting an officer in the thigh. Another officer returned fire, killing Cotton.

The U.S. Marshals Service asked police to help capture Cotton, who was also wanted on a parole violation. He was on parole for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Officers converged on Cotton's car about a block from Powell Symphony Hall and he ran. Police say Cotton turned and fired a gun, striking a 37-year-old officer in the right thigh. The officer remains hospitalized.

A 43-year-old officer fired the shot that struck Cotton.

Police recovered a weapon near Cotton's body and another in a dropped duffel bag.

