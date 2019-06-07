Derailment snarls main route between Chicago, East Coast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Derailment snarls main route between Chicago, East Coast

Posted: Updated:

SWANTON, Ohio (AP) - More than a dozen derailed freight cars in Ohio are blocking a main Midwest rail route that connects Chicago with the East Coast.

Authorities say a Norfolk Southern train on Thursday night smashed into an abandoned truck left on the tracks just west of Toledo.

A village administrator in Swanton says it appears that about 15 railcars were involved. No one was injured and there weren't any hazardous materials on the train.

The derailment has disrupted Amtrak service along the route.

Crews were working Friday to clean up the mess. The train's engines ended up in a ditch and its railcars were stacked up on and around the tracks.

Authorities tell The Blade they are looking for the driver who left the truck on the tracks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.