Central US flooding hits recreation, tourism industries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Central US flooding hits recreation, tourism industries

Posted: Updated:

By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN and JIM SALTER
Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Tourism and recreation companies along the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers say they've taken a financial hit as flooding has forced businesses to close or kept visitors away.

Samuel Ellis owns a kayak and bike rental and tour company on the Arkansas River in Little Rock. He had to stop kayak rentals entirely on Memorial Day as the river began to approach historic highs.

The flooded river has also spilled onto bike trails, curbing much of his bike rental business as well.

In Kimmswick, Missouri, just south of St. Louis, the small town of 170 typically draws hundreds of thousands of annual visitors, many to two huge festivals. Organizers had to cancel the Strawberry Festival last week since only one road leading into town was dry and town leaders feared that would be unsafe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.