Missouri restaurant cancels lesbian couple's reception meal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A couple says that a suburban St. Louis restaurant canceled their wedding rehearsal after learning they're gay.

Bride-to-be Mindy Rackley says issues arose Tuesday when Madison's Cafe in O'Fallon called her fiancee, Kendall Brown, to confirm details of the June 13 dinner. When Brown was asked for the groom's name, she clarified that she is marrying a woman. That's when Brown was told she would need to find another venue because the establishment doesn't condone that kind of relationship.

The couple says they've been deluged with offers to host the event since posting about the experience on Facebook.

Madison's Cafe said in a statement posted on its website that "in order to honor God, we will not host or facilitate any event that we believe directly contradicts our Christian principles."

