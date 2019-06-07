Ex-alderman's attorney seeks no prison time for client - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-alderman's attorney seeks no prison time for client

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges is asking a judge not to send his client to prison.

Attorney Christopher T. Grohman argued Thursday against prison time for 67-year-old Willie Cochran, telling a federal judge that previous prison sentences for nearly three dozen Chicago City council members have "not done anything to curb Chicago's tidal wave of aldermanic corruption cases."

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Grohman instead asked the judge for probation with six months of home confinement for the 67-year-old Cochran.

Cochran pleaded guilty in March to one felony count of wire fraud for spending campaign funds on personal purchases, including his daughter's college tuition. The admission ended the former police officer's City Council career.

Cochran's sentencing is set for June 20.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.