Carbondale man sentenced to 30 months for reckless homicide

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man will spend 30 months in prison for a traffic accident that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Gary L. Starks, 57, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless homicide for the Aug. 2018 accident near Attucks Park.

Prosecutors say Starks was speeding, driving approximately 60 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour speed limit, when he struck a five-year-old who was crossing the street near the park.

Starks' 30-month prison sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

