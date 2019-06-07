Carbondale man sentenced to 30 months for reckless homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale man sentenced to 30 months for reckless homicide

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man will spend 30 months in prison for a traffic accident that killed a 5-year-old boy. 

Gary L. Starks, 57, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless homicide for the Aug. 2018 accident near Attucks Park

Prosecutors say Starks was speeding, driving approximately 60 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour speed limit, when he struck a five-year-old who was crossing the street near the park.

Starks' 30-month prison sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. 

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.