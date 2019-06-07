Carbondale man sentenced to 30 months for reckless homicide

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man will spend 30 months in prison for a traffic accident that killed a 5-year-old boy.
(CNN) -- The United States and Russian Navies are at odds over an apparent near collision in the Pacific Friday with each side blaming the other.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day Friday.
MARION (WSIL) -- The circus is coming back to southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE -- There have been no reports of injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Carbondale Thursday night.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- Inmates are helping in the flood fight, filling sandbags to hold back rising waters and to reinforce levees.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois gathered at Rend Lake College for "Leading Ladies."
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- On May 17th at 7:00 a.m., the K&H Construction foundation crew noticed something was wrong.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Shawnee National Forest celebrates its 80th birthday in September. To celebrate, the forest service is planning events throughout the year, The first is a chance to visit a historical archaeological field.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- The Shawnee Correctional Center celebrates a year of giving back to veterans.
