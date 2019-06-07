Carbondale man sentenced to prison for reckless homicide

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide, a Class 3 Felony.

Gary L. Starks, 57, of Carbondale, will serve one year of supervised release.

Authorities say Starks was speeding, driving far above the 30 mile per hour posted limit, when he struck a five-year-old who was crossing North Wall Street near Attucks Park, in August 2018.