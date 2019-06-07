Chief who helped save baby resigns amid use of force inquiry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chief who helped save baby resigns amid use of force inquiry

GREENWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City-area police chief has resigned after he was accused of using excessive force against a father charged with trying to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a pond.

The Kansas City Star reports that Greg Hallgrimson formally quit last week as the Greenwood police chief. He had been on administrative leave since Dec. 26 , about a week after Jonathon Stephen Zicarelli's daughter was rescued.

Charging documents say Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the icy pond after Zicarelli said he had tried to drown his daughter. They found the infant floating face up in the pond, and she was treated for severe hypothermia.

Zicarelli's defense attorney says bodycam video from another officer shows Hallgrimson punch Zicarelli. Hallgrimson hasn't been charged, and the video hasn't been released.

Hallgrimson's attorney declined to comment.

