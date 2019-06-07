Suit alleges racial discrimination against school workers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suit alleges racial discrimination against school workers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit alleges racial discrimination against African American maintenance workers in Kentucky's largest school district.

News outlets report the complaint was filed Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court and says black workers at Jefferson County Public Schools face racial slurs from coworkers and are passed up routinely for promotions. Six employees are named as plaintiffs and the suit seeks to represent unnamed others in the district's operation services division.

The suit filed by attorney Teddy Gordon names the district's Chief of Operations Michael Raisor and two other operations employees as defendants.

The school district does not comment on pending litigation.

The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.