Ticket prices soar for Blues' potential Stanley Cup clincher

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are one win away from the Stanley Cup championship, and fans are apparently willing to pay big money to see it.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night to take a 3-2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The potential clincher is Sunday night in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that online ticket prices spiked sharply after the Game 5. The cheapest seats at one online site are selling for about $2,000. Expensive seats are going for more than $8,000.

It's no wonder. The Blues have been in existence since 1967 and have never won the Stanley Cup.

