River declining in some places, but still dangerously high

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Mississippi River may be falling at Missouri and Illinois towns generally north of St. Louis, but it remains dangerously high, continuing to stress waterlogged levees.

The river reached near-record levels after weeks of heavy rains across the central U.S. Levees at several spots already have been topped or breached. The river has been above flood stage for most of the spring, creating concern that more levees could succumb.

Water continues to cover the road between the river and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, where the Mississippi is more than 15 feet above flood stage and expected to rise slightly higher before cresting on Monday.

The St. Louis level is the second-highest on record, topped only by the 1993 flood.

