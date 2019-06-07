Showers and thunderstorms continue

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day Friday.

The best chance for passing storms comes in the early afternoon hours.

We will keep a chance for rain all day though, carrying rain chances over into the weekend. Expect temperatures Friday to top out in the low 80s.

The slow moving low that is passing to our south will keep rainy conditions and moderate temperatures throughout the weekend.

The slow moving low that is passing to our south will keep rainy conditions and moderate temperatures throughout the weekend.