Firefighters respond to overnight fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE -- There have been no reports of injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in Carbondale. It happened around 10 p. m. Thursday at Colonial East Apartments in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street.

Firefighters say it began in the kitchen of a second floor apartment and the tenants inside were able to escape.

The building is not considered to be a total loss, but officials tell News 3 that at least one apartment suffered enough damage to be deemed unlivable.