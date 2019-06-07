Kentucky police officer charged with bribery, misconduct - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police officer charged with bribery, misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville, Kentucky, police officer has been indicted on charges of bribing a public servant, unlawfully accessing a computer and official misconduct.

The Courier Journal reports 30-year-old Officer William Garrett was indicted Thursday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Specifies about what prompted the charges are unclear. An arraignment is set for Monday.

Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says Garrett began working for the department in 2013 and has since resigned. She declined to give further details.

Garrett was charged in March 2018 with fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and intimidating a participant in the legal process. He pleaded guilty last year to twice violating an emergency protective order. He was charged in December with shoplifting and has pleaded not guilty.

