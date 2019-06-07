Illinois hosts summit to help former inmates reintegrate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An event aimed at helping former inmates reintegrate has drawn hundreds of people in Springfield.

Several state agencies hosted an expo earlier this week at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Some of the services included a free haircut, free health screenings and tips on how to open a bank account and pursue new professional licenses. It is called the Summit of Hope.

Illinois Department of Corrections Acting Director Rob Jeffreys says the goal is to end the cycle of incarceration.

The agency holds several similar events across the state.

Another is scheduled for June 19 in Maywood.

