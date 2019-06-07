Shrine Circus returns to southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shrine Circus returns to southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Shrine Circus returns to southern Illinois this weekend. There are two performances Saturday, June 8 at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Williamson County Fairgrounds in Marion plays host this year. 

Tickets are still available ($15 for adults and $10 for kids). Shop here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.